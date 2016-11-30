Washington

November 30, 2016 11:32 PM

Interstate 90 westbound over Snoqualmie Pass closed

The Associated Press
NORTH BEND, Wash.

State transportation officials say Interstate 90 westbound was closed over Snoqualmie Pass after multiple collisions and spinouts due to snow and icy conditions.

The Washington Department of Transportation said in a news release the freeway closed in both directions at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday between milepost 47 and milepost 106 near Ellensburg. Officials intermittently reopened and closed the eastbound lanes in the next few hours but opened those lanes at about 10:30 p.m.

Officials estimated the westbound lanes would reopen at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Snoqualmie Pass is about 50 miles east of Seattle.

