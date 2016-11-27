2 adults, 6 children injured when driver falls asleep

Six children and two adults were hospitalized after the driver of the vehicle fell asleep and drove off the road near Montesano in Grays Harbor County.
The Olympian reports (http://bit.ly/2fG43AK ) that the crash happened at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
The Washington State Patrol says when the driver fell asleep the minivan hit a tree and the impact spun the vehicle 90 degrees. It came to rest on its wheels.
The driver and her passengers were taken to area hospitals, but two girls, ages 9 and 6, were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The adults were wearing seat belts, but the children were not. The youngest was an 11-month-old girl.
The driver faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving.
