Man dies while hiking in Snohomish County

Law enforcement officials say a man has died while hiking near Heather Lake.
Snohomish County sheriff's Lt. David Bowman tells The Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2gKAeRe ) that deputies received a 911 call on Friday that a 36-year-old man was experiencing a medical problem near the Heather Lake Trailhead.
Bowman says that the hiker, whose name has not been released, received CPR from friends. A nurse who was also out hiking gave the man CPR.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has been asked to determine a cause of death.
Comments