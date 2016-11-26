Washington

November 26, 2016 12:41 PM

Man dies while hiking in Snohomish County

The Associated Press
VERLOT, Wash.

Law enforcement officials say a man has died while hiking near Heather Lake.

Snohomish County sheriff's Lt. David Bowman tells The Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2gKAeRe ) that deputies received a 911 call on Friday that a 36-year-old man was experiencing a medical problem near the Heather Lake Trailhead.

Bowman says that the hiker, whose name has not been released, received CPR from friends. A nurse who was also out hiking gave the man CPR.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has been asked to determine a cause of death.

Related content

Washington

Comments

Videos

Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos