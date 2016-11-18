North Cascades Highway temporarily closes for weekend

State highway officials are temporarily closing State Route 20 for the weekend because of heavy snow in the forecast.
The North Cascades Highway closure is a 37-mile stretch of Highway 20 between Diablo and west of Mazama.
Crews are closing the road at 9 a.m. Friday.
The state Department of Transportation will reassess on Monday to see if they will re-open that stretch or keep it closed for winter.
The stretch of highway over the North Cascades is typically closed over the winter because of snow and avalanche danger.
