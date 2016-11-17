Cause of Bothell fire that damaged businesses undetermined

Authorities say the cause of a fire that damaged multiple businesses in Bothell in July has been officially found to be undetermined.
Bothell city officials said Thursday in a news release they received that information in a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Officials say the massive fire that started in downtown Bothell July 22 in a building that was under construction completely consumed the wooden part of the structure and destroyed all potential evidence.
The report says due to the extensive damage, a clearly defined area of origin could not be determined.
City officials said about 20 businesses sustained significant damage and that rebuilding continues.
No injuries were reported.
