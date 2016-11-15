Governor: Any act of hate in our state is intolerable

The governor of Washington has put a statement on Facebook saying any act of hate in the state is intolerable.
On Facebook Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee referenced an incident in Spokane Monday in which a racial epithet was spray-painted on the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center.
Inslee said in the post that "Washington has been and will continue to be a place where all people are welcomed and accepted - regardless of the color of your skin, the language you speak, who you love, or the religion you practice."
"As long as I'm governor, he said, I'll defend the values and policies that ensure Washington remains a beacon of opportunity for every Washingtonian, as we stand strong against those emboldened to act out of hate, fear and division."
