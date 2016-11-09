Hundreds march in Seattle to protest Trump victory

Hundreds of people have taken to downtown Seattle streets to protest the election of Republican Donald Trump to the White House.
The group, organized by Socialist Alternative Seattle, listened to speakers Wednesday afternoon before marching through the streets.
Many held anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter signs and chanted slogans, including "Misogyny has to go," and "The people united, will never be defeated."
They continued marching through Seattle streets during the evening commute.
A couple hundred students walked out of two Seattle high schools earlier Wednesday in protest.
At The Evergreen State College south of Seattle, scores of students walked out of classes Wednesday to gather with anti-Trump signs.
Similar protests were also taking place Wednesday evening in Portland, Oregon, Oakland, Chicago and New York City.
