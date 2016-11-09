The Latest: Seattle mayor decries Trump's 'racism'

The Latest on elections in Washington state (all times local):
12:04 p.m.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says the country has elected a leader who has "demonstrated outright misogyny" and displayed "racism and authoritarian tendencies."
Speaking at a news conference at City Hall Wednesday, Murray said despite the views held by President-elect Donald Trump Seattle would remain a welcoming city for immigrants, minorities and others.
He said Seattle would remain a "sanctuary city" that would shelter illegal immigrants, even if it meant losing federal funding. He said Seattle was committed to building and growing its relationship with the government of Mexico.
He also urged the city's liberal residents to not condemn people who voted for the Republican candidate but to "understand and move forward."
And Murray, who as a state lawmaker led efforts to legalize gay marriage in Washington, said the gay community would not give up the progress made on same-sex marriage.
---
11:20 a.m.
Dozens of students at a Seattle high school walked out of classes to protest the presidential election.
Students at West Seattle High walked out of classes Wednesday morning.
Luke Duecy, a spokesman for Seattle Public Schools, said "he district is supporting schools and staff on ways to best handle potential reactions from students, especially, younger students, to the election results. We are working with our school board to create supports."
----
10:18 a.m.
Democratic state Sen. Cyrus Habib has been elected as Washington state's next lieutenant governor.
Habib, of Bellevue, will replace current Lt. Gov. Brad Owen, who is retiring from the office after two decades.
The second highest position in the state, the lieutenant governor is best known as the president of the Senate and presides over that chamber during the legislative sessions, ensuring that protocol is followed and weighing in on parliamentary questions that arise during debate. And in case of a tie in the chamber, the lieutenant governor would cast the deciding vote.
Less frequently, the office is called to fill in for the governor when the head of state is away or incapacitated. In Washington — as in more than a dozen other states — the lieutenant governor is elected separately from the office of governor.
----
9:03 a.m.
Puget Sound voters have approved Sound Transit 3, a $54-billion plan to expand mass transit in the region
More than 60 miles of light rail will be built, extending lines to 37 new areas, including Redmond, Issaquah, and Tacoma. In addition, Sounder commuter trains would be see expanded service from Everett to Puyallup, along with bus rapid transit.
The project would take 25 years to complete, and would cost the average urban household about $400 in increased sales, car, and property taxes.
The measure enjoyed strong support in King County the state's most populous. In the other two counties affected by the plan, the measure was passing by a slim margin in Snohomish and being rejected in Pierce.
---
8:34 a.m.
