Navy to step up training in Northwest

The Navy has announced it is increasing its training activities in Pacific Northwest waters.
The Kitsap Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2etH0VT ) that the activity will take place in waters stretching from Northern California to southeastern Alaska, including the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Puget Sound. The Friday announcement is part of several changes the Navy is making to its training operations.
Some of the activities include biennial mine warfare exercises and testing of undersea systems in Puget Sound.
The Navy says the changes are needed to support current and future training and testing requirements.
