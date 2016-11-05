Early votes arrive as Washington prepares for election night

Jared Keirn deposits his vote-by-mail ballot in a collection box, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Seattle Central College in Seattle. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., walks past a life-size photo of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at a campaign office in Seattle. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Bill Bryant, the Republican candidate for Washington state Governor, boards his campaign bus, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, following a get-out-the-vote rally at a campaign office in Issaquah, Wash. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Bill Bryant, center, the Republican candidate for Washington state Governor, shares a laugh with U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, D-Wash., left, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, following a get-out-the-vote rally at a campaign office in Issaquah, Wash. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Campaign volunteers make calls to prospective voters, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at a Republican campaign office in Issaquah, Wash. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Volunteers get instructions for canvassing neighborhoods, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, following a get-out-the-vote rally at a campaign office in Seattle. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, second from left, talks about Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., left, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, as they speak to campaign volunteers and other supporters during a get-out-the-vote rally at a campaign office in Seattle. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Bill Bryant, second from right, the Republican candidate for Washington state Governor, talks to guests Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, during a get-out-the-vote rally at a campaign office in Issaquah, Wash. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, shakes hands Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, before speaking to campaign volunteers and other supporters during a get-out-the-vote rally at a campaign office in Seattle. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Gus Clark deposits his vote-by-mail ballot in a collection box, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Seattle Central College in Seattle. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Barb Kearney-Schupp deposits her vote-by-mail ballot in a collection box, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Seattle Central College in Seattle. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A man rides a skateboard past a ballot collection box, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Seattle Central College in Seattle. More than a million Washingtonians have already cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races, as well as ballot initiatives.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
