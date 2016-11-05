Washington

November 5, 2016 11:43 AM

Early votes arrive as Washington prepares for election night

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

More than a million Washingtonians have cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's election, as voters decide on federal and state races and high-profile ballot measures.

Elections officials in the state are expecting turnout of at least 80 percent, driven in large part by interest in the contentious presidential race.

But voters also have a full slate of statewide and local races to consider, along with initiatives related to increasing the statewide minimum wage, campaign finance reform and a carbon tax.

Of the nine statewide offices on the ballot, five have open seats: lieutenant governor, auditor, lands commissioner, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction.

Washington

