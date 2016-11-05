Mukilteo ferry terminal is closed after damage from a truck

The Mukilteo ferry terminal has been closed for repairs after a truck damaged a car transfer span control box at the dock.
KING-5 TV reports Saturday that maintenance crews in Island County are working to restore service to the route.
Travelers trying to get on or off Whidbey Island are advised to cross over at Deception Pass via Highway 20.
There is no estimate on when the dock might be reopened.
The island is about 35 miles north of Seattle and forms the northern boundary of the Puget Sound.
