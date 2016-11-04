Police: Washington mall shooting suspect provides no motives

Newly-released police records show the man accused of fatally shooting five people in a Washington state mall has declined to provide a motive to detectives.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/mbpD5N ) that details from interviews with police shortly after Arcan Cetin was arrested Sept. 24 were disclosed in records released Friday.
The Sept. 23 shooting left a teenage girl, three women and one man dead.
Records show Cetin showed little emotion and demurred when asked repeatedly by investigators to give a reason for the killings.
Police say Cetin confirmed that he fled the Burlington mall after the shooting, drove to Seattle and spent the night in a parking lot.
Cetin of Oak Harbor is being held on suspicion of five counts of first-degree, premeditated murder.
Bail was set at $2 million. Prosecutors have until Jan. 6, 2017 to file formal charges.
