12 people arrested in heroin smuggling and distribution ring

Authorities say 12 people in Washington and Nevada are in custody for their alleged roles in a large drug smuggling and distribution ring in western Washington.
The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that eleven people were arrested Wednesday and the twelfth was already in immigration custody.
The arrests came after 24 search warrants were executed in King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, Yakima and Franklin Counties. The warrants were served at a restaurant, auto body shop and car dealership among other properties.
Ten defendants were charged in an October indictment with distributing heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties. Two defendants were charged by criminal complaint.
During the investigation, officers seized meth, cocaine and heroin, nearly $300,000 in cash and over 20 firearms.
Comments