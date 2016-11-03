Animal Control seizes 7 dogs from home near Everett

Authorities say seven large dogs that were extremely neglected have been seized from a home near Everett.
Snohomish County Animal Control Services says officers seized the dogs Thursday.
Acting on a tip, Animal Control Services obtained a warrant to check the dogs' welfare.
Officers say the dogs were dirty with severely matted coats and two were in immediate need of medical attention. The canines were taken to the Everett Animal Shelter for treatment.
The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/G7YQ22 ) a 48-year-old woman was detained by sheriff's deputies and released pending further investigation.
Officials say she has a previous history with animal control for an unlicensed kennel and that she was uncooperative with a previous investigation in Whatcom County in 2015 that resulted in most of her dogs being taken away.
