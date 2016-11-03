Washington

Detectives investigate anti-Semitic graffiti, arsons

Authorities are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti and fires set outside a home just south of Seattle in Burien.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/RZldnG ) deputies got a report of an explosion and fire at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

King County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindi West says deputies found two vehicles on fire as well as a nearby shed.

Deputies also discovered an anti-Semitic phrase painted in black on the shed and on the home's front door.

West says investigators are working to determine if the graffiti is a hate crime.

King County fire investigators have determined the fires were arson.

No arrests have been made.

