Judge refuses to dismiss state from Hanford vapors lawsuit

A federal judge has refused to dismiss the state of Washington’s lawsuit seeking better protection for Hanford workers from chemical vapors at the nuclear reservation.
Judge Thomas Rice filed the order in Spokane Thursday.
The Department of Energy, joined by tank farm contractor Washington River Protection Solutions, said the state lacked standing in the lawsuit. DOE did not challenge the standing of Hanford Challenge and local Union 598, which also have sued.
DOE claimed that the state was overstepping its authority. It argued that the state could not file a lawsuit for tank farm workers, because they are a small subset of state citizens and could file their own lawsuit.
The judge rejected that and other arguments. He said that not only could about 2,000 tank farm workers be exposed to chemical vapors, but also other current Hanford workers near the tank farms and an unknown number of future workers.
This article will be updated.
