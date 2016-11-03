Washington crews look for missing Pacific Crest Trail hiker

Searchers in Yakima and Kittitas counties are still searching for a Pacific Crest Trail hiker who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2eE1iN7 ) that Yakima sheriff's Sgt. Randy Briscoe said Wednesday that searchers have covered the entire 28-mile stretch of trail between White and Chinook passes without finding a trace of 34-year-old Kris Fowler.
Yakima County authorities began searching for Fowler on Tuesday after his family reported him missing. Fowler's family said his cellphone company reported his phone had not been used in more than a week.
The last confirmed sighting of Fowler was Oct. 12.
Fowler was hiking the full 2,660-mile Pacific Crest Trail, which begins in Southern California near the Mexico border and ends in Canada.
