2 in critical condition after shooting in Seattle suburb

Authorities say two people are in critical condition after a shooting in a suburb just north of Seattle.
The King County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that two people had been shot on the 300 block of Northeast 151st Street in Shoreline.
The sheriff's office later tweeted that two male victims have life-threatening injuries.
Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg told The Associated Press that both males were in critical condition at the hospital.
No further information was immediately available.
