Lynwood teacher under investigation for sexual misconduct

Authorities are investigating allegations that a Snohomish County high school teacher had sexual contact with two students.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2eBJXYd ) the woman was arrested earlier this month for investigation of sexual misconduct with a minor. She has not been charged.
Newly released documents say the Lynwood High School teacher was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student when school staff heard reports that she had sex with a current student.
The former student is now 19 and the current student is 17.
Court documents say the younger teen told police he and the teacher had sex multiple times this year. He said the teacher told him she couldn't see him anymore in July because she felt guilty about cheating on her husband.
