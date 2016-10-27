Woman arrested for arson in Arlington fire

Officials say a 53-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a building and displaced 15 people north of Seattle.
The city of Arlington said in a news release Thursday evening that police arrested the woman for arson.
Authorities say the woman's estranged husband was living in the building and that she had threatened to burn down his residence on the night of the fire.
The blaze broke out Monday night at the 115-year-old building in the city's downtown area, triggering an explosion.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say a restaurant, a thrift store and several apartments caught fire. The building partially collapsed from the blaze.
City officials say the state fire marshal's office estimates the building and contents loss at $465,000. The fire marshal ruled the fire's cause as intentional.
