Rate increases coming for insurance on health exchange

State officials say health insurance rate increases on the state exchange will increase between 7.3 percent and 18.9 percent for next year's plans.
Thirteen health insurers have been approved to sell 151 individual and family plans for next year, according to the state insurance commissioner's office. Nine insurers will sell 98 plans in the exchange and seven insurers will 56 plans outside of the exchange, the office said.
Premium changes will depend on several factors, including where people live, their age, smoking habits and which insurer and plan they choose. Subsidies can also lower premiums for those who qualify.
More than 2.4 million Washingtonians have enrolled in health coverage using Washington Healthplanfinder, according to the insurance commissioner. That includes more than 750,000 residents who previously did not have insurance and the uninsured rate in the state dropped from 16 percent in 2013 to a 7 percent in 2015.
