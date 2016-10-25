Fire triggers explosion at Arlington shipping center

A fire at an Arlington shopping center triggered an explosion that displaced 15 people.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2eBAhuf ) that the blaze broke out Monday in downtown Arlington and pressure from the flames triggered the explosion. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters say a restaurant, a thrift store and several apartments upstairs all caught fire. The building partially collapsed from the blaze.
Investigators say the scene is still too dangerous for them to determine the cause of the fire.
