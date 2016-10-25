Officials cancel razor clam dig along Washington coast

State officials have closed razor clam digging at Twin Harbors in response to high levels of marine toxins.
The Kitsap Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2eMqZLm) that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says it has canceled a razor clam dig planned for Friday in the 10-mile clamming area between Aberdeen and Raymond.
The Twin Harbors closure comes after clam digging at Long Beach was shut down due to increased levels of domoic acid. The naturally occurring toxin produced by marine algae can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.
Officials plan to reopen Long Beach and Twin Harbors on Nov. 12 if toxin levels subside.
Elevated levels of domoic acid forced the early cancellation of the razor clam season in spring 2015 and delayed the opening last fall.
