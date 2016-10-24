4 hospitalized, 20 displaced in Bellevue condo fire

Authorities say four people have been hospitalized and about 20 people have been displaced as the result of a blaze at a downtown Bellevue condominium building.
The Bellevue Fire Department said on Twitter Monday evening that firefighters were combatting flames and searching for occupants in the residential building near the Bellevue Square shopping center.
Authorities say four people have been taken to hospitals. Fire officials say two people were in cardiac arrest and two others were being treated for smoke inhalation and burns.
Authorities said the three-story building has 20 units that firefighters had thoroughly searched Monday night.
No other information was immediately available.
