October 24, 2016 11:58 AM

Ferry officials to listen to frustrated commuters

SEATTLE

State ferry officials are launching a week-long "listening tour" to try to improve long waits for vessels.

KING5 reports ( http://kng5.tv/2dDERXf )the focus is on the triangle route of Vashon, Fauntleroy, and Southworth where it was a tough summer for riders who often endured two-hour wait times. Long lines in West Seattle spanned all the way back to California Avenue on some days, which is more than a mile away.

During listening sessions, WSDOT Assistant Secretary Lynne Griffith and other Ferries officials will be on hand to hear each community's concerns and priorities.

