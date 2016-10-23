Woman fatally shot by deputies south of Seattle was pregnant

The family of a woman fatally shot by two King County sheriff's deputies at her Auburn home says she was the mother of three small children and five months pregnant.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2eIwCKr ) 23-year-old Renee Davis was shot Friday by officers who responded to the home on Muckleshoot tribal property to a report that the woman could be suicidal and armed.
The sheriff's office says the deputies found Davis with a handgun and that both officers fired, killing the woman.
Davis' foster sister, Danielle Bargala, says two of Davis' children, ages 2 and 3, were at the home the night of the shooting. Davis' other child, who is 5, had been at a family friend's house.
Bargala says she and her family have several questions about the shooting.
