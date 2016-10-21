Man accused of beating girlfriend, leaving her for dead

A 26-year-old homeless woman remains hospitalized more than a week after Seattle police say she was viciously beaten by her boyfriend and left for dead in an alley.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/iuVzQK ) 20-year-old Michael Green was charged this week with assault, domestic violence and theft.
Court documents say just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 12, a man later identified as Green walked by another man in the University District, told him "somebody's dead" in the alley and walked away.
That man found the woman unconscious and called 911, the charges said.
Police say Green told them he lost his temper, threw the woman to the ground and stomped on her face before leaving with her belongings.
Jail records show Green remains in jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
