Black bear caught on camera scratching against tree

A trail camera caught a black bear scratching its back against a tree earlier this month in the Okanogan district of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Okanogan district wildlife biologist Scott Fitkin posted the video to WDFW’s Facebook page Thursday, Oct. 20.
Wildlife officials said that the big-bellied bear appears just about ready for a long winter’s nap. Black bears go into dens from mid-October to April, when food is scarce and the weather turns harsh, and enter a modified state of hibernation that allows them to defend themselves and their cubs in case a predator visits the den uninvited.
Or, it could this bear has caught the same back-scratch fever as Baloo, the bear from the animated version of “The Jungle Book.”
