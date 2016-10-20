Police investigate rocks thrown at cars from I-5 overpasses

Authorities are looking for a suspect who has been throwing rocks from bridges down onto Interstate 5, damaging several vehicles.
The rock throwing has happened at least four times since September but no injuries have been reported. The Washington State Patrol says five cars have been damaged by falling rocks and no arrests have been made.
Gordon Mjelde told KCPQ-TV (http://bit.ly/2ekB6Jx) that he had been driving northbound on I-5 near the Yesler Way overpass when a large rock struck his vehicle Sunday. The rock left a big hole in his windshield.
Gee Scott says he was an Uber passenger when a rock struck the vehicle he was riding in Tuesday.
Seattle police and the state patrol are investigating the incidents.
