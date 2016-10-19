The Latest: Inslee, Bryant meet in 3rd debate

The Latest on the gubernatorial debate between Jay Inslee and Bill Bryant (all times local):
9 p.m.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Bill Bryant clashed over the death penalty, Hanford lawsuits and their visions of the state in their third debate.
Sponsored by the Washington State Debate Coalition, the debate occurred Wednesday evening at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Inslee is a former congressman seeking his second term as governor. He said Washington has the nation's best economy and was making progress on a host of problems.
Bryant, a former Seattle port commissioner, painted a picture of a state in dire straits because of a disengaged governor. He said he would be "an engaged, activist governor."
Inslee said he would continue his moratorium against the use of the death penalty, while Bryant said he would follow laws that allow the use of the death penalty.
Bryant contended the state's lawsuits were not speeding the cleanup of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, while Inslee said sometimes litigation is necessary.
---
5:41 a.m.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Bill Bryant are priming for their third debate.
The debate is Wednesday evening at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
In earlier debates, Bryant has criticized Inslee, saying he had mismanaged state departments. He also contends Inslee has failed to come up with a plan to fund K-12 education, as mandated by the state Supreme Court.
Inslee countered that the state has invested billions in public education, that significant strides have been made to increase pay for teachers and increase access to kindergarten.
Inslee says he's helped create 250,000 jobs.
Bryant is a former Seattle port commissioner.
