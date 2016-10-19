Windshield crack prompts flight to return to Sea-Tac Airport

Airport officials say a Southwest Airlines flight headed to Phoenix returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shortly after takeoff because of a cracked windshield.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/zb65lj ) the Boeing 737-700 left the Sea-Tac airport at 1:37 p.m. and landed at 2:23 p.m.
Airport spokesman Perry Cooper says the plane landed safety and passengers exited.
Port of Seattle fire crews reported that the windshield had cracked, Cooper said.
Cooper says the cause has not been determined but a bird strike has been ruled out.
A Southwest spokesman told the newspaper in an email that the plane returned as a safety precaution.
