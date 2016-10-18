Wyman dismisses Trump's claim of rigged election

Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman says that Donald Trump's claim that the upcoming presidential is rigged is ludicrous.
Wyman said it was irresponsible for a candidate to be casting doubt on the election process, The Seattle Times reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2ehywmA ). Trump tweeted on Sunday that the election was being rigged in favor of Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Wyman, who is the lone statewide elected Republican on the West Coast, noted that the American election system is decentralized, with votes counted by some 9,000 county auditors and other elections administrators.
She says her office has received calls and emails from Trump supporters worried about voter fraud and says that Trump's efforts to undermine the legitimacy of election results "a little scary to me."
