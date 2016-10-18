WSU student critically injured after balcony fall

A Washington State University student remains in critical condition after falling from a second-floor balcony during a party.
The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2e3fIvA ) that police say Nathan Hopkins, of Davenport, had been standing on a bench near the balcony railing when he lost his balance. The 18-year-old had reportedly been drinking when he fell 11 feet onto a slab of concrete.
The teen suffered serious head injuries and was taken to a Spokane hospital, where he remained in critical condition Monday.
The incident marked the third time someone has fallen from a College Hill residence this semester.
A 22-year-old Hayden Lake man fell 30 feet from WSU's Kappa Delta sorority in August but sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. In September, a WSU student was hospitalized after falling from a balcony.
