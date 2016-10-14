Woman gets 5 years for attack on maintenance worker

A woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing an apartment maintenance worker.
Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Millie Judge sentenced Lisa Williams of Spokane on Tuesday. The Daily Herald reports ( http://bit.ly/2dfqqZb ) the sentence was two years below the minimum term under state sentencing guidelines.
Judge sided with Williams' public defender, who argued Williams was in the throes of a psychotic break. Williams, 42, had no previous criminal history and the attack on a stranger was unprovoked.
The 2015 attack happened outside the Pinewood Square Apartments in Lynnwood. The maintenance man was retrieving some tools when he was stabbed in the back. The knife blade collapsed a lung.
