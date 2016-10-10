Washington

October 10, 2016 4:28 PM

Police arrest juvenile male in fatal shooting of teen

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Wash.

Authorities say they have made an arrest in the case of a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death in his car south of Seattle.

Auburn police said Monday in a news release that a juvenile male had been arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center. Police say they also recovered the handgun they believe was used in the shooting.

The teen was pronounced dead Friday after medics arrived at the scene on a street in Auburn.

Police said at the time the boy was shot several times and that they shooting may have been gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Washington

