Police: Body of man found in pond; identity unknown

Police are investigating after a man's body was pulled from a pond in the Seattle suburb of Renton.
Redmond police said in a news release that a woman called authorities Sunday morning to report something floating in a retention pond near a walking trail.
Arriving officers say they located a human body floating face down in the water.
Rescue crews retrieved the body, which a medical examiner determined to a man. He has not been identified at least partially because the body had likely been there for at least several weeks.
