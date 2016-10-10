Washington

October 10, 2016

Police: Body of man found in pond; identity unknown

The Associated Press
REDMOND, Wash.

Police are investigating after a man's body was pulled from a pond in the Seattle suburb of Renton.

Redmond police said in a news release that a woman called authorities Sunday morning to report something floating in a retention pond near a walking trail.

Arriving officers say they located a human body floating face down in the water.

Rescue crews retrieved the body, which a medical examiner determined to a man. He has not been identified at least partially because the body had likely been there for at least several weeks.

Washington

