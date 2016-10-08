Man caught in sex sting sentenced to 2 years in prison

A 28-year-old St. Helens man who was caught in a sex sting in June has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
The Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2dV2M4T ) that Christopher Scheuermann pleaded guilty in August to possessing child pornography and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies arrested Scheuermann after he tried to meet with a 15-year-old girl and her 12-year-old friend.
The "minors" were actually Curtus Hart, who posed as the girls using a social media app called "Whisper." Hart, a one-time county commissioner candidate who's been conducting sex stings for months, reported Scheuermann after the two met in Kelso.
Scheuermann tried to flee, but a deputy stopped his vehicle. Scheuermann admitted to coming to Kelso with the intention of having sex with the two "girls."
