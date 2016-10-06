Student arrested for clown threats at Washington high school

A teen has been arrested south of Seattle for felony harassment and false reporting after authorities say a series of joking clown threats got out of control.
The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/gXnbgW ) a 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says threatening text messages were sent to fellow students along with the teen making a false report to authorities of "clown hunting" and a stabbing. Deputies responded but found no victim.
Three female students called 911 Monday to report receiving text messages from someone identifying as a clown making threats to kill specific students during lunchtime.
The department did not say how they determined the boy was responsible for the incidents.
The boy was booked into a juvenile detention center.
Clown threats have popped up in schools across the country.
