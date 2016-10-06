Washington

October 6, 2016 12:23 AM

Former Pasco official agrees to pay $262,000 in restitution

The Associated Press
TRI-CITIES, Wash.

The former director of the Downton Pasco Development Authority has agreed to pay $262,000 to cover the funds he embezzled from the agency.

The Tri-City Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2dzmncq ) the restitution ordered was entered Tuesday for 37-year-old Michael Goins, who has already served his prison sentence in the theft case. He had been sentenced to a year in jail, but was released after about seven months.

A state audit released found that Goins stole more than $143,000 from the Pasco organization. Auditors also identified about $30,000 in questionable expenditures and nearly $55,000 in penalties.

Goins admitted to taking $90,000 as part of a plea agreement in April.

He's accused of using the stolen funds to pay for personal groceries, electronics, child support and trips to New Jersey.

Goins was fired in December.

Related content

Washington

Comments

Videos

Washington State Fair displays unique collections at Hobby Hall

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos