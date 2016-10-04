Border town students to make 'transitional' return to class

Officials say high school students near the Canadian border will meet for classes at a performing arts center after an electrical explosion damaged their high school last week.
The Bellingham Herald reports (https://goo.gl/NWUy78) that Blaine High School students will meet Wednesday at a performing arts center near the high school for group activities.
The blast Wednesday night left the high school without power, knocked loose metal panels and damaged walls in the room, which led to damage in adjacent classrooms.
The school has been closed since then as district officials weighed options for an alternative location before deciding to wait until repairs were made.
Crews were expected to test the school's power Wednesday with the hope that students can return to their classrooms on Thursday.
