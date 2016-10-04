Owner of sober housing facilities admits to selling meth

An Everett man who operated a chain of "clean and sober" housing facilities has admitted to selling heroin and methamphetamine out of those same locations.
The Daily Herald says (https://goo.gl/XKAcQ1 ) 50-year-old Timothy Rehberg pleaded guilty last month to drug trafficking and gun charges in federal court in Seattle.
He faces more than a decade in federal prison when he is sentenced in December.
Rehberg is banned from operating a charity or soliciting charitable donations under settlement terms with the state Attorney General's Office. The office had filed an injunction against his nonprofit, I.C. Clean People Recovery Housing.
The attorney general's office alleged that at least one of those homes was "a hub for ongoing drug distribution."
Seattle police and federal authorities began investigating Rehberg and his homes after getting a tip in December he was selling drugs. He was arrested in February.
