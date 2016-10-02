Coho returns better than expected in Skagit; season opens

Authorities have opened the Skagit River to coho salmon fishing after returns proved better than expected.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says the Skagit was initially closed to fishing to protect returning coho, but state and tribal officials tested the fishery and found the run stronger than expected. They opened the season on Wednesday and it will run through Nov. 30, with a daily catch limit of four salmon.
The Cascade and Sauk rivers — tributaries of the Skagit — have also been opened to sport fishing.
Comments