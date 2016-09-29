Orting parents sue school district over sex abuse claims

A family is suing the Orting School District alleging their 6-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by her first-grade classmate last school year.
The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2d0nxvZ ) the girl's parents, who aren't being named to protect the identity of the child, say district employees were informed of the classmate's "propensity to act out sexually with her peers." They blame the district for not protecting their daughter.
The suit filed last week says the parents even notified the district before the abuse occurred that their daughter had post-traumatic stress disorder and was "susceptible to sexual abuse."
Seattle Attorney Don Austin, who is representing the district, says the district has different views than the girl's family on the facts of the case.
The district hasn't yet filed an official response to the allegations.
