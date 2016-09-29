Police: KKK fliers left on lawns and driveways in Ellensburg

Police say Ku Klux Klan fliers have been found on lawns and driveways in the central Washington city of Ellensburg.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports (https://goo.gl/G6pnBS ) three residents reported finding the leaflets last week. Police say the fliers were left in rock-filled bags that appeared to be thrown on to resident's lawns and driveways at random.
It's unclear how many were distributed.
The flier covered topics from a desire to maintain America as a nation governed by whites to opposition to abortion and support for state sovereignty.
A message left by the newspaper at a listed "Klan hotline" wasn't immediately returned, and a related website was not operational.
On Facebook, Ellensburg police said while the flier's content is objectionable, it is not illegal.
