Police: Pregnant woman sets self on fire; baby dies

Police in Kent say a pregnant woman set herself on fire, and that her nearly full-term child died soon after delivery.
KOMO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/3ltVZZ ) that the 34-year-old woman is in critical condition following her actions Sunday night. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where the child was delivered.
The King County Medical Examiner says the infant lived for about two hours and then died of asphyxia.
Police are investigating but say it's not clear that charges against her will be pursued if she survives her injuries.
Comments