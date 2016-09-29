Monroe prison guard accused of smuggling contraband

A Washington state prison guard has been arrested on allegations that he accepted bribes for smuggling contraband into the Monroe Correctional Complex.
KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2dAJKSB ) that the 31-year-old Everett man is expected to appear in court Thursday on federal charges of extortion and attempted distribution of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the man's arrest Wednesday comes after a six-month FBI investigation.
A criminal complaint alleges the prison worker took bribes of $1,000 to smuggle in contraband, including tobacco, a SIM card and meth.
Inmates turned over the items to investigators.
