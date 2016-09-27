Father found fatally shot in Federal Way after road rage incident

A 32-year-old Federal Way man was driving to the hospital to see his wife and newborn son Monday night when someone fatally shot him during a road rage incident.
Police found the father of two inside his vehicle in the 32800 block of Hoyt Road SW about 10:30 p.m. after neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots.
The man, whose family identified him as Dennis Sloboda, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives believe the victim “was involved in some type of road rage incident that began in Northeast Tacoma while the victim drove into Federal Way,” police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said. “The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.”
No arrest has been made.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to safecityfw.com.
Donations to Sloboda’s family can be made here.
