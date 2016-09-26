Teacher, bus driver, among 8 arrested in sex sting

Eight men have been arrested in a sex sting in which they allegedly thought they were going to have sex with a minor.
The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/x0rqDF) the men were arrested in Snohomish County in an operation that began Thursday night and ended around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Two of them, Bryson Condotta and Ian Andrew Moore, work for the Edmonds School District. Condotta is a teacher at Alderwood Middle School; Moore is a bus driver.
Edmonds spokeswoman Debbie Joyce Jakala says both were placed on paid administrative leave.
The men, who ranged in age from 26 to 60 years old, were booked on investigation of third-degree attempted rape of a child.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the operation was conducted by the sheriff's Special Investigations Unit in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service.
