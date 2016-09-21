Arlington man arrested for rape

Authorities in Snohomish County have arrested an Arlington man for one rape and say there may be other victims.
The Daily Herald reports (https://goo.gl/XANiA7 ) 24-year-old Dean Connors was arrested Tuesday and booked for first-degree rape.
A judge set his bail at $1 million Wednesday.
Everett police say Connors is wanted in connection with the 2014 rape of a woman working as a prostitute. Police said in a news release they had been unable to successfully identify a suspect in that case until other rape cases were reported.
Police say Connor told them he put a knife to a woman's throat and forced her to have sex and also mentioned physically violent sex with others.
Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate the other possible rape cases.
Comments