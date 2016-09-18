Lakewood police shoot suspect during hourslong standoff

Authorities say a suspect has been shot and wounded by Lakewood police officers following an hourslong standoff with a SWAT team at an apartment complex.
Police had responded Sunday evening to a report that a man featured on "Washington's Most Wanted" was inside an apartment. Officers were told by the man's grandfather that the suspect wasn't home.
Police say officers went inside the apartment to look and the suspect fired shots at them.
The officers were able to leave the apartment uninjured and called in a SWAT team.
Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.
After hours of negotiations, police say the suspect fired two shots toward officers who returned fire, wounding the man.
An update on his condition has not been released.
